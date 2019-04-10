Vein-Tap’s Saint Blues crams the TS808 into a mini-pedal format

Vein-Tap has announced the Saint Blues, an overdrive pedal that claims to cram the classic TS808 circuit into a mini-pedal format.

Promising to be an authentic replica of the original - including the revered JRC4558D IC chip - the Saint Blues aims to capture the mid-hump overdrive and boost tones that guitarists have come to expect from the 808 design.

True bypass switching and 9V power supply operation are onboard the hand-built pedal, which also features a lifetime guarantee.

The Saint Blues is available to preorder for the impressive price of $91.22/£54.95/€63.53 from Vein-Tap.