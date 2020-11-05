UVI launches Synth Anthology 3 with 55 new instruments including the ARP 2600, Moog One, Teenage Engineering OP-1 and Behringer Deepmind

Software developer, UVI, has announced the release of Synth Anthology 3 which features 55 new instruments, 542 new raw waves, 1,000+ new factory presets, new FX, arp modes, and more.

Some highlights include such classics as the Korg Polysix, ARP 2600 and Crumar Spirit are joined by some modern contemporaries including the Moog One, Teenage Engineering OP-1 and Behringer Deepmind.

To run in 64-bit standalone mode will require UVI Falcon, or the UVI Workstation and is also compatible in Audio Unit, AAX and VST formats.

To promote the launch, UVI is offering $50 off Synth Anthology 3 until 11 November 2020, so you'll be able to get hold of a huge range of classic and modern synths for just $99 (normally $149). For more information, check out the UVI website.

