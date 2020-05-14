Universal Audio brings the iconic Neve 1084 preamp and EQ to its UAD powered plugins platform

Universal Audio has just released UAD Software 9.12, which heralds the arrival of the Neve 1084 Preamp and EQ on its powered plugins platform. This emulates the iconic British channel module of the same name.

The 1084 was an evolution of the 1083; it offers the same class-A mic/line preamp but adds three switchable EQ bands and narrow or wide Q settings. The UA version is fully endorsed by Neve and runs exclusively on UAD hardware and UA audio interfaces, promising “luxurious analogue character”.

The plugin emulates the entire dual-stage class-A “Red Knob” preamp, EQ circuit and post-fader output amplifier, promising the same sound as the hardware but more tone-shaping options and versatility. It’s also compatible with UA’s Unison technology, meaning that it can be combined with your Apollo audio interface’s mic preamps.