Unfiltered Audio’s Lion plugin aims to be “king of the synthesis jungle”

Billed as “the king of the synthesis jungle,” Lion is the first plugin synth from Unfiltered Audio. Seemingly designed to cover all bases - and appeal to all kinds of user - it promises depth, ease of use and endless sound design possibilities.

Spec-wise, this translates to two oscillators, each with 26 modes. These cover FM, subtractive and additive synthesis, with plenty of variations on each. There’s also a Drift mode and Unison variation, features that are designed to give great sound design potential right at the oscillator stage.

There’s also an effect row powered by BYOME , Unfiltered Audio’s modular processing plugin, which enables you to create FX chains and modulate them from incoming MIDI notes. You can use the mixer to combine the oscillators in many different ways, and an ‘intelligent’ randomisation opens up multiple options for “serendipitous sound design”.

Lion is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. The regular price is $199, but it's currently available for $169.

Unfiltered Audio Lion features