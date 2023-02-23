UK R&B artist Samm Henshaw showcases the value-packed Player Duo-Sonic in this new Fender Sessions performance

Samm Henshaw has already toured with Chance The Rapper and James Bay in his journey as a solo artist and has checked in with Fender and the Player Series Duo-Sonic for the latest episode in their Sessions series to play two songs from last year's debut album Untidy Soul, as well as new unreleased song The Cafe.
The Duo-Sonic is a bit of an unsung hero electric guitar model in the Player catalogue for us – it's shorter scale makes it a really friendly guitar for easy bends, and it's got a lovely single-coil cut for Samm's intimate R&B style. And it looks good!
"I like the minimalism to it," says Samm. "It's such a clean, clear guitar. There's less bass frequencies to it as well so it's a much lighter sounding guitar that I think works with a lot of what we've played today.
"She's real light too, which I like," adds Samm about his £599 Tidepool Blue finish model. "Very fun."
Check out more of Samm Henshaw's music via his website (opens in new tab), and find out more about the Fender Player Series Duo-Sonic at fender.com (opens in new tab) – it's also available in H/S configuration for £559.