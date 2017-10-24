Trivium talk new album The Sin And The Sentence track-by-track

The release of a new Trivium album remains an exciting date on the metal calendar, and The Sin And The Sentence - which is unleashed unto the world this week - is no exception.

To celebrate the release, frontman/guitarist Matt Heafy and bassist Paolo Gregoletto sat down to detail every track on the album, going in-depth on crafting their latest batch of pummelling riffage, before delving into the recording process and what the album says about Trivium in 2017.