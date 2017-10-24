Trivium talk new album The Sin And The Sentence track-by-track

The release of a new Trivium album remains an exciting date on the metal calendar, and The Sin And The Sentence - which is unleashed unto the world this week - is no exception.
To celebrate the release, frontman/guitarist Matt Heafy and bassist Paolo Gregoletto sat down to detail every track on the album, going in-depth on crafting their latest batch of pummelling riffage, before delving into the recording process and what the album says about Trivium in 2017.
The Sin And The Sentence is available now.