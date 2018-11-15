Tosin Abasi’s Pathos overdrive pedal is “several dirt boxes in one”

Tosin Abasi, perhaps today’s pre-eminent guitar hero, has announced the first product to appear under his new Abasi Concepts brand, the Pathos overdrive.

A collaboration with pedal guru Brian Wampler, the Pathos is designed to function as “several dirt boxes in one”: a push to an overdriven amp, an all-out distortion pedal, or a boost in front of a digital modeller. And, yes, it most definitely djents - just listen to that insane demo above.

Abasi says the pedal is designed to capture the feel of an American-style tube amp channel, with versatility coming from the ‘smooth’ and ‘edge’ voicing and three-band EQ.

This will be the first in a line of electronics, according to Abasi, so it sounds like we can expect more pedals down the line, along with further releases from Abasi Guitars.

The Pathos is available now for $199/£199/€231 - head over to Abasi Guitars for more info.