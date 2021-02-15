More

Tom Morello, Vernon Reid and Paul Stanley are raving about this young guitarist's cover of Led Zeppelin's Kashmir

See Marcin Patrzalek's stunning fingerstyle arrangement

Marcin Patrzalek
Just when we think we've seen it all when it comes to Led Zeppelin covers, along comes young fingerstyle maestro Marcin Patrzalek with his Ibanez acoustic guitar in a car park to blow us away…

And the 2019 America's Got Talent contestant has caught the ears of some well known guitar heroes too… 

Now we're just waiting for Jimmy Page to weigh in with his thoughts but until then, here's Marcin's America's Got Talent performances from 2019 that melded Beethoven's Fifth Symphony with System Of A Down's Toxcity…

