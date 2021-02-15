Tom Morello, Vernon Reid and Paul Stanley are raving about this young guitarist's cover of Led Zeppelin's Kashmir

Just when we think we've seen it all when it comes to Led Zeppelin covers, along comes young fingerstyle maestro Marcin Patrzalek with his Ibanez acoustic guitar in a car park to blow us away…

A post shared by Marcin (@marcin.music) A photo posted by on

And the 2019 America's Got Talent contestant has caught the ears of some well known guitar heroes too…

Some people are just really talented. #HogwartsAxeslinger? https://t.co/Yyf0li6FLHFebruary 14, 2021

Jimmy Page ain’t seen THAT coming!Got DAYUM. https://t.co/F4G43n7Dm1February 14, 2021

Now we're just waiting for Jimmy Page to weigh in with his thoughts but until then, here's Marcin's America's Got Talent performances from 2019 that melded Beethoven's Fifth Symphony with System Of A Down's Toxcity…

For more info check out Marcin Patrzalek's YouTube channel