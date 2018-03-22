Tom Holkenborg talks Tomb Raider and soundtracking Lara Croft

Unless you happen to have been living in a crypt for the past few weeks, you’ve surely noticed that the Tomb Raider movie franchise has been rebooted, with a new Roar Uthaug-directed flick now playing in theatres around the world.

The music for the film was created by none other than Tom Holkenborg - AKA Junkie XL - and so he’s decided to release a timely new Tomb Raider-themed season of his popular Studio Time video series.

You can check out the first episode above. In it, Tom discusses the process of writing scores around cues, and breaks down the themes he wrote for Tomb Raider. A second video is on the way soon.