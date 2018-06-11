This pimped Korg Monotron has been super-charged and turned into a two-octave keyboard synth

Our final year at university was lost in a blizzard of stress, caffeine and alcohol, but Harry Axten of HKA Design somehow managed to create this impressive Monotron keyboard during his.

Korg’s mini synth sits at the heart of the instrument, providing a single sawtooth oscillator and filter, but Harry added a 2-octave keyboard with mod wheel, a sub-oscillator, a variable pulse wave and more. The digital side runs on Arduino code and supports MIDI.

You can find out more on the HKA Design website and see the instrument in action in the video above.