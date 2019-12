Thomann's inaugural Synth Reactor event brought together a meeting of creative minds. Minds that could possibly seen as slightly unhinged, which made the whole prospect an even more interesting one.

In this particular revelry, Look Mum No Computer , Hainbach and others took it upon themselves to create a “music shop mega drone”, with help from a shop full of synths, all recorded through a Neumann KU100 - Binaural Dummy Head Mic System, mounted on top of a turntable.