More

This free synth from Klevgrand could be the easiest you’ve ever used

By ()

Spin the SyndtSphere to change the sound

If parameter knobs aren’t for you, and you even find browsing through lists of presets a bit of a chore, Klevgrand’s free SyndtSphere plugin synth could be right up your street. It’s basically a remake of the company’s Syndt, but with a spherical interface that you simply have to rotate in order to change the sound.

All of the 70-plus presets are wrapped up in said sphere, and as you rotate between them the sound you hear is morphed as parameters change. There are a few traditional controls that enable you to make global settings, but that’s pretty much it.

SyndtSphere is free for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats, and can be downloaded from the Klevgrand website. There’s also an iOS version, which can be purchased for £1.99/$1.99 from the Apple App Store.

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info