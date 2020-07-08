There’s nothing artificial about Sample Logic’s new Symphonic AI orchestral and synthesis plugin instrument

Sample Logic has announced its latest Kontakt-based instrument, called Symphonic AI, but we’re not talking about artificial intelligence here - it’s all about animated intelligence.

So what is animated intelligence we hear you cry? Symphonic AI is the combination of a symphonic orchestra, courtesy of 13 GB of samples powered Red Room Audio, with wavetable synthesis that results in an intelligent performance engine based around motion.

Included in the sampled content are male and female choir sections, piano, mallet instruments, extended techniques and effects alongside orchestral solo and ensemble samples of woodwinds, brass and strings.

The samples are then combined with wavetables to form an organic, yet electronic soundscape that can be controlled by an automatable XY mixer, tempo-synced effects animators, LFOs and sequencing arpeggiator.

There’s plenty of control on offer, affording you the ability to dive deep into the instrument, but if you’re stuck and need a quick start, Symphonic AI also features an intelligent randomizer function that will generate new sonic combinations at the click of a button, drawing on over a dozen randomisation filters within the interface.