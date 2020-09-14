The ultimate pitch shifting guitar pedal? The new Electro-Harmonix Pitch Fork + stakes its claim for a place on your pedalboard

How can Electro-Harmonix top its acclaimed Pitch Fork pitch shifting effects pedal? With the Pitch Fork + of course! And it's living up to them name with a host of genuinely useful sounding new features.

The headline news here is surely two independent pitch shifting engines with full control over each other – blowing the possibilities wide open for octave adventurers.

Both can transpose your pitch up or down over a +/- three octave range and detune +/-99 cents.

There's also now dedicated volume controls for both the pedal's Shift voices and the Dry signal and two outputs; Main and Aux, with multiple routing options.

The Pitch Fork + comes with 10 factory presets and has the ability to save and recall 100 programs for your songs.

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

Here's the other highlights of its feature spec:

• Eight modes, including X-MOD, which features cross-modulation that creates FM and ring mod type effects, LATCH, based on the original Pitch Fork, but with enhancements to the Momentary mode functionality.

• A Bypass footswitch that toggles between effect on and buffered bypass. In latch mode it switches between effect and bypass mode. In Momentary mode the effect is on when the FS is held down and the pedal enters bypass when it’s released.

• A User footswitch that’s programmable and can be assigned to a variety of functions such as muting either Shift voice or jumping to a preset program. It features a dedicated LED.

• An EXP input for EXP or CV control over a broad selection of parameters in three sub-menus: Frequency, Glissando and Volume.

• An EXT input for connecting an external foot controller like EHX’s Triple Foot Controller which enables players to change modes, enter/exit sub-menus and load presets.

The Pitch Fork+ comes with a standard EHX 9.6DC200mA power supply, is available now for a US street price of $213.80 with UK prices TBC.



More info on Electro-Harmonix pedals at ehx.com