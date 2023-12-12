The Strymon Cloudburst is the top-selling new pedal on Reverb in 2023, but overall Boss is still… the boss!

The Strymon Cloudburst Ambient Reverb pedal caused a real stir when it surfaced earlier this year, and in our review, it lived up to the hype with a wealth of inspiring sounds. Clearly, it struck a chord with many others as it's Reverb's top-selling new pedal of 2023. Of course, the fact these figures came from a site that also hosts used sales also means many people could have sold theirs on!

Elsewhere on the list we're surprised to see the Wampler Germanium Tumnus make the top 10 less than a week after its release – it must have flown out of the door! And judging by my experiences with the standard edition, it deserves to. But the site's overall top-selling pedals tell a different story.

While the Cloudburst still shows up in this second top 20 at a respectable sixth overall, the 35-year-old Boss DS-1 distortion pedal tops the list. Honestly, we're surprised to see it still selling so well – but then this is a pedal that has sold 1.5 million units.

But Boss has second place too, with the BD-2 Blues Driver proving an everblue favourite. Last year's winner, the Keeley Compressor Plus, moves down to third while the bells and whistles amp and multi-effects modelling pedal bonanza that is the Line 6 HX Stomp is placed fourth.

On that subject, we can also see the UAFX Dream '65 and Strymon Iridium in the top 20.

Check out the full charts below…

Reverb best-selling pedals released in 2023

1. Strymon Cloudburst Ambient Reverb

2. EHX/JHS Nano Lizard Queen Octave Fuzz

3. EQD White Light Legacy Reissue

4. EHX Slap-Back Echo Reissue

5. Karma ODR-10

6. Keeley Super AT Mod Andy Timmons Signature Overdrive

7. Fender Shields Blender (standard release)

8. Wampler Germanium Tumnus

9. Peterson StroboStomp Mini

10. EHX Walking On The Moon Andy Summers Signature

Reverb best-selling pedals of 2023

1. Boss DS-1

2. Boss BD-2

3. Keeley Compressor Plus

4. Line 6 HX Stomp

5. Boss TU-3

6. Strymon Cloudburst

7. MXR M169 Carbon Copy

8. ProCo Rat 2

9. DigiTech Drop

10. Hologram Electronics Microcosm

11. Strymon Iridium

12. Boss SD-1

13. Greer Lightspeed Organic Overdrive

14. Strymon Big Sky Reverb

15. Ibanez TS9 Tube Screamer

16. Dunlop GCB95 Cry Baby

17. TC Electronic Ditto Looper

18. JHS Morning Glory V4

19. UAFX Dream ’65 Reverb Amplifier

20. Boss GE-7