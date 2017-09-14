Supro's new Comet amp: the full story

We visit Supro HQ in New York State to learn from co-owner David Koltai and chief designer Thomas Elliott how the Comet came to life...

Much like Pigtronix pedals, Absara Audio’s Supro amps are designed and assembled in a sizeable facility in Port Jefferson, which is a 90-minute drive from New York City. Absara acquired the brand from Bruce Zinky in the summer of 2013.

“I call Supro ‘the other white meat of great American tone’,” muses Absara Audio’s co-owner and driving force, David Koltai [pictured], as he shows us around the facility.

“It’s the long-lost piece of tone that was missing from the amp market. It wasn’t just the brand that was missing but the power amp that’s in the Supros: it has its own sound that stands out from its brethren.

“I like to make the analogy between Vox and Marshall in England and Supro and Fender in the USA, where Supro and Vox represent the Class A ‘underdog’ brands that went out of business, but the sounds of those vintage amplifiers have been used across decades of rock ’n’ roll music. Indie rock has particularly embraced these lower wattage amplifiers.