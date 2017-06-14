The story behind Martin's astonishing two-millionth acoustic guitar

ACOUSTIC WEEK: The design for Martin’s two-millionth guitar was never going to be a thrown-together affair. But, as we found out, the team really pulled off a ‘timeless’ piece when making their latest piece, drawing inspiration from the revered craft of watchmaking.

When it came time to commemorate the sale of their two-millionth acoustic guitar, Martin Guitars wanted to create a presentation model that would not only celebrate this milestone, but also serve as a visual landmark in the company’s timeline.

Three years in the making, from blueprint to finished model, the 2-Millionth is an elaborate work of art bearing an intricate watch motif

The result: an exceptional work of craftsmanship by Martin’s luthiers, in partnership with RGM Watch Company. Martin introduced the 2-Millionth at the Winter NAMM show in January, alongside the new Limited Edition D-200. Three years in the making, from blueprint to finished model, the 2-Millionth is an elaborate work of art bearing an intricate watch motif.

The D-45 style body consists of a rare bearclaw Engelmann spruce top with Brazilian rosewood back and sides, mahogany neck, ebony fingerboard and bridge, pearl inlays, and a working custom timepiece designed by RGM in the headstock. While creating an ornate instrument was a goal, it was equally important that the signature Martin tone not be sacrificed in the name of opulence.

“We made sure, as we were building it, that it still sounded like a Martin guitar,” says Chris Martin IV, chairman and CEO. “You look at it and say, ‘It’s got all this inlay,’ but the inlay is as thin as you can make it and still make it work. Anytime you build something new, the risk is that at the end of the day you’re going to say, ‘We’re disappointed with the sound,’ but in this case we were not disappointed at all.”

“Martin’s reputation is built on a simple austerity of design, using the finest materials and the best evolutionary designs and precision craftsmanship that has been passed down through the generations to create guitars that sound better than other guitars,” says Dick Boak, Martin’s director of the museum and archives and special projects.

“It’s kind of like the Stradivarius of the acoustic guitars world. It doesn’t matter what a guitar looks like; if it doesn’t sound great, it’s not going to attract customers or have longevity. Martin doesn’t focus so much on fanciness, although the 2-Millionth is fancy. But milestone guitars like this provide an opportunity to jump outside the box in every respect and take it to the farthest reaches of possibility.”