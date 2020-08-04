The price is slight for Harley Benton's new electro acoustic guitar model

If you're looking for a beginner guitar or an electro acoustic model, Harley Benton's latest Custom Line instruments certainly look like a great option on paper.

The Thomann brand are offering the cutaway CLD-60SCE is Black or Natural gloss finishes, with built-in preamp and tuner.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The top is solid spruce and the back and sides are laminate mahogany. The neck is mahogany, with a roseacer fretboard (that's thermally treated maple).

The model also features scalloped x-bracing to improve the movement of the guitar's soundboard (top) and enhance bass response.

(Image credit: Harley Benton)

The onboard is the Harley Benton HB-03 preamp with integrated tuner and three-band EQ as well as volume control.

Check out the new models and find out more about the Custom Line range of acoustic guitars over at Thomann.de