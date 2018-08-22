The Pineapple Thief’s Bruce Soord: the 10 guitar albums that blew my mind

With 2016’s Your Wilderness, Somerset’s The Pineapple Thief distilled their creative DNA down to a career-defining masterpiece of atmospheric rock. Returning with Dissolution this year, they’ve upped the ante once again - building moody atmospheres in a mind-boggling display of dreamy progressive reverie.

Having drummer Gavin Harrison (King Crimson/Porcupine Tree) involved from the off helped cement the identity at the heart of these new songs, reveals founding singer/guitarist Bruce Soord…

“That was the big difference this time round,” he explains.

“When Gavin came on board last time round, he would be the first to admit it soon became more than session work. We got on so well creatively and personally we had a few laughs as well. So this time we knew what we had from the beginning and I think if you have the option to jam with Gavin, then do it! Having him around took the songs into such different territories… it was great having that outlet and integrating his compositions as a drummer into each song.”

While progressive music has always rejoiced in its tendency to be long-winded and over-layered, which can often sit among its many unique charms, Soord and his bandmates have become masters of minimalism.

Listen to any of the nine tracks on their latest opus, and you’ll notice it’s the sheer magnitude of space allowing the music to breathe that makes it such an exhilarating listen. Having built up a reputation as a gifted producer in his own right, Soord is the kind of musician that’s benefited from the wider birds-eye perspective.

“It’s very tempting to go overboard as a songwriter when you have everything but the kitchen sink at your disposal,” he laughs.

“In the modern age, you write and record and you can do anything… so a lot of people do. When we got together to write this album, the only thing we wanted was for it to sound like us - with the right amount of layers and also something that we could do justice to from the stage.”

I forgot how hard it is to come up with a solo that doesn’t sound meandering!

Instrumental in tracking those layers, at least for Soord’s performances, was his trusted Kemper Profiler - which saved many a crucial hour during what can often be a laborious recording process. This time round it was less about worrying about the sound and more about creative liberation.

“I know there’s that whole profiling versus amp debate,” he grins, “but for me in the studio it was so nice to be able to plug in as soon as I have an idea and know that it will sound studio-quality instantly without mic'ing a single cab. I have my Kemper really nailed down now, just to the profiles I really love - a hand-wired AC30, a Bogner Red for the drives and a Bogner Blue for cleans.

“I also enjoyed using a Whammy pedal on one of the tracks and doing some soloing that I haven't done for a while, remembering all my influences and actually writing solos. I forgot how hard it is to come up with something that doesn’t sound meandering! I had to go back to the drawing board numerous times to compose more ideas, but never in a sterile way. I can’t read music – it’s all done through ear – so you really have to put in the effort for the best results.”

Here, the guitarist reveals the 10 guitar albums that blew his mind…

Dissolution is out on 31 August via Kscope.