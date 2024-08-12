The mystery masked Veleno player and a one-off Custom Strat for H.E.R: Things got interesting with the guitars at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony

The 2024 Olympics closing ceremony in Paris's Stade De France managed to straddle the Atlantic with some AAA artists, but two players and their electric guitars captured our attention for very different reasons.

We now know the full details of one of them: H.E.R's new Arctic Pearl White Fender Strat she used to perform the US national anthem was custom-built by luthier Brian Thrasher – who has also worked on one-off Starcasters for Blink-182's Tom DeLonge.

Fender has revealed it features the kind of sculpted rear contours for "enhanced playability" that we've seen the company explore on its Ultra range. The maple neck is a Modern D with a satin finish and a 10-14" compound radius fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

Pickups are Ultra Noiseless Vintage single-coil pickups and the Strat also boasted a mirrored gold pickguard with matching hardware for a winning Olympic touch.

"I've never been so nervous and so excited at the same time," H.E.R wrote on Instagram after the performance. "Can't believe this really happened." The musician also revealed she was wowed by Tom Cruise abseiling into the festival as she and the band jammed.

A post shared by H.E.R. (@hermusicofficial) A photo posted by on

But elsewhere it was a silver aluminum guitar that had us asking questions…

The guitar in question is a Veleno – the same brand the late Steve Albini owned examples of and loaned one in particular to Kurt Cobain for tracking parts of In Utero. Builder John Veleno made around 200 guitars in the 1970s before he passed away but the brand is now back and selling models for around $8,500 with the first two runs already sold out. But who was using one at the Olympics to perform a spotlight solo?

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

THANK YOU PARIS! Closing Ceremony Highlights | #Paris2024 - YouTube Watch On

We don't know – they were hooded, cloaked and masked when they appeared after home country heroes Phoenix, Kavinsky and a guest appearance with Angèle and Cambodian rapper VannDa. With the incredible opportunities for exposure being offered to these artists in a ceremony watched by a global audience of millions, it seems strange such a moment would mask only one musician.

But in the clip above certainly looked cool after VannDa's verse and featuring tapping alongside some Slash-y legato, before Air's more chilled-out performance with Phoenix.

1975 Veleno Original "Polished Aluminum" - YouTube Watch On

With no telltale arm tattoos or any candidates with Veleno history we can think of, it's a mystery so far as to who is behind the mask. Will their identity be revealed soon?