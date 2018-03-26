The Model D returns once again as Moog announces iOS synth app

With the hardware reissue now discontinued , all is not lost, as perhaps the most iconic monosynth in synthesizer history has now been immortalised again as an iOS app.

Moog Music has announced the release of the Minimoog Model D App, created exclusively for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch, supporting any 64-bit iOS device.

As a faithful recreation, the app gives you access to all the functionality of the original and, for those who wish to dive right in, the app includes 60 presets (with hundreds more presets available in the Minimoog Model D App Store).

There are, however, more options and tools than were present on the original hardware, including the ability to play chords of up to four notes at once and an easy-to-use arpeggiator module for rhythmic pattern creation.

You are also treated to a real-time looping recorder with unlimited overdubs, a tempo-synchronisable stereo ping-pong delay module, and the Bender, which is a brand-new wide-range time modulation effect module.

As is to be expected, the app also integrates with mobile DAWs. Utilising AUv3 Audio Unit extension support, multiple instances of the instrument can be used simultaneously within multi-tracking iOS apps like Apple’s GarageBand.

Minimoog Model D for iOS is available now for an introductory price of $4.99/£4.99 and, as part of the launch, Moog is also dropping the prices of its other iOS offerings for a short time. The Model 15 app will be $14.99/£14.99, the Animoog iPad and iPhone apps are $4.99/£4.99 and $1.99/£1.99 respectively, while the Filtatron also drops to $1.99/£1.99.