The MOD Dwarf puts effect and instrument plugins in a stage-ready stompbox

It might look like a conventional guitar pedal, but MOD Devices’ MOD Dwarf is rather more than that. Specifically, this little box can be loaded up with all the effects, amp sims, cabinets, virtual instruments and MIDI utilities that you need, and then taken to the stage.

Originally conceived as a guitar product, the MOD Dwarf could also attract keyboard players, thanks to its class-compliant USB MIDI connectivity. You also get two independent audio channels, three assignable knobs, three footswitches and three push buttons.

Designed to offer the complexity and power of computer-based processing in a self-contained piece of hardware, the MOD Dwarf can utilise both free and commercial plugins that can be downloaded via a dedicated online shop. These can be patched together using a browser-based interface, with setups not only being transferrable to the hardware, but also uploadable to the cloud. You can also share them with other users.