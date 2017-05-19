The Corrs' Jim Corr talks signature Avalon acoustic, gear tragedies and T Bone Burnett

With his new signature guitar freshly unveiled, Acoustic caught up with Jim Corr to hear the story behind the new model and find out what the Corrs have planned for 2017.

Whether for good or ill, The Corrs’ influence on the contemporary Celtic music scene has been, over the years, so ubiquitous that it should only really have been a matter of time before a signature model of their guitarist’s favoured instrument was produced.

Sure enough, in May 2016, Jim Corr (‘the boy one’) and Northern Ireland’s Avalon Guitars announced the fruits of a long-considered collaboration: the D340A Jim Corr Custom, a beautiful slope-shouldered dreadnought based on the popular D300 Americana series.

Unsurprisingly, a few months after his finished guitar was unveiled to the public, it’s fair to say Corr is still somewhat chuffed about the whole thing. We cut to the chase and asked how the project came about. As it turned out, there was quite a story behind it...

“I first got involved with Avalon when one of the guys came along to one of our concerts and brought a guitar with him,” Corr begins.

“I fell in love with it and loved the fact that there was a world class luthier here in the north of Ireland, near to where I live. I went to the factory and met with the workmen and I was just very impressed.”

But tragedy was not far away. Having purchased an A25C from their Legacy range, a freak flood in 2002 wreaked havoc on the band’s lockup in Dublin, near to the river Liffey.

“A lot of my instruments were unsalvageable,” Corr recalls.

“I lost a whole load in fact. Some lovely Gibsons and Fenders and I think there were two Avalons that I lost. Funnily enough, the Edge from U2 had a room next to mine and his were badly damaged as well, but he wouldn’t let go of them. He had a guy that refurbished them and tried to repair them as best as he could.”