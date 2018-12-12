The CEntrance MixerFace R4 can now record direct to SD card

CEntrance has updated the MixerFace R4 with the ability to record direct to a microSD card at the touch of a button, called the R4R.

About the size of a smartphone, this 4-input device features two Neutrik combo jacks with Jasmine mic pres and 48v phantom power. This enables mic, line, and instrument recording, with the option of a Hi-Z input for electric guitar or bass.

Other features include a headphone amp and both balanced and unbalanced outputs. The rechargeable battery can last for up to eight hours, and you also get a low-cut filter, Aux input and a zero-latency monitoring blend control.

"With MixerFace we have made professional location recording accessible anywhere. These handheld, travel-friendly units fit in a gig bag and sound great, lasting for a whole session on a full charge," said Michael Goodman, CEntrance CEO. "The internal world-class A/D converters were borrowed from our award-winning Hi-Fi products. They are protected by the lightweight, aircraft aluminum chassis and deliver professional sound quality in a small package. This portable marvel will liberate recording from the confines of the studio and let you find inspiration anywhere."



The MixerFace R4R has an MSRP of $449.99 USD (SD card not included) and is shipping now. You can still get the original R4 model (without the SD-Card recorder) for $349.99. More information can be found on the CEntrance website .

MixerFace R4R SD-recorder model features