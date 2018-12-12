More

The CEntrance MixerFace R4 can now record direct to SD card

By ()

Mobile interface goes fully mobile

CEntrance has updated the MixerFace R4 with the ability to record direct to a microSD card at the touch of a button, called the R4R.

About the size of a smartphone, this 4-input device features two Neutrik combo jacks with Jasmine mic pres and 48v phantom power. This enables mic, line, and instrument recording, with the option of a Hi-Z input for electric guitar or bass.

Other features include a headphone amp and both balanced and unbalanced outputs. The rechargeable battery can last for up to eight hours, and you also get a low-cut filter, Aux input and a zero-latency monitoring blend control.

"With MixerFace we have made professional location recording accessible anywhere. These handheld, travel-friendly units fit in a gig bag and sound great, lasting for a whole session on a full charge," said Michael Goodman, CEntrance CEO. "The internal world-class A/D converters were borrowed from our award-winning Hi-Fi products. They are protected by the lightweight, aircraft aluminum chassis and deliver professional sound quality in a small package. This portable marvel will liberate recording from the confines of the studio and let you find inspiration anywhere."

The MixerFace R4R has an MSRP of $449.99 USD (SD card not included) and is shipping now. You can still get the original R4 model (without the SD-Card recorder) for $349.99. More information can be found on the CEntrance website.

MixerFace R4R SD-recorder model features

  • R4R retains all the features of the original MixerFace R4 and adds a one-touch micro-SD card recorder
  • R4R simultaneously records to SD-card and to a digital device (smartphone, tablet, laptop, etc.)
  • For extra redundancy with video, feed the analog output to a DSLR for simultaneous audio recordings
  • The smartphone, micro-SD card and line outputs are all fed the same stereo mix for safety recording
  • Internal rechargeable battery is designed to last an entire gig, charges from any USB charger
  • Dual Jasmine Mic Preamps(tm) with true 48V phantom power deliver boutique audio quality
  • Two Neutrik(tm) combo XLR jacks to record from Mic, Line or Instrument sources
  • Dual Hi-Z inputs place a "direct box" inside MixerFace for recording electric guitar or bass
  • High Pass Filters to cut wind noise during location recording
  • Adjustable Zero Latency Monitor control for dialling in the perfect headphone mix
  • Stereo AUX input to mix in a 2-channel source for practice or live performance
  • AmpExtreme(tm) headphone amp for extra loudness and clarity, with no distortion
  • Balanced and un-balanced outputs for flexible speaker monitoring
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info