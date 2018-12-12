The CEntrance MixerFace R4 can now record direct to SD card

CEntrance has updated the MixerFace R4 with the ability to record direct to a microSD card at the touch of a button, called the R4R.
About the size of a smartphone, this 4-input device features two Neutrik combo jacks with Jasmine mic pres and 48v phantom power. This enables mic, line, and instrument recording, with the option of a Hi-Z input for electric guitar or bass.
Other features include a headphone amp and both balanced and unbalanced outputs. The rechargeable battery can last for up to eight hours, and you also get a low-cut filter, Aux input and a zero-latency monitoring blend control.
"With MixerFace we have made professional location recording accessible anywhere. These handheld, travel-friendly units fit in a gig bag and sound great, lasting for a whole session on a full charge," said Michael Goodman, CEntrance CEO. "The internal world-class A/D converters were borrowed from our award-winning Hi-Fi products. They are protected by the lightweight, aircraft aluminum chassis and deliver professional sound quality in a small package. This portable marvel will liberate recording from the confines of the studio and let you find inspiration anywhere."
The MixerFace R4R has an MSRP of $449.99 USD (SD card not included) and is shipping now. You can still get the original R4 model (without the SD-Card recorder) for $349.99. More information can be found on the CEntrance website.
MixerFace R4R SD-recorder model features
- R4R retains all the features of the original MixerFace R4 and adds a one-touch micro-SD card recorder
- R4R simultaneously records to SD-card and to a digital device (smartphone, tablet, laptop, etc.)
- For extra redundancy with video, feed the analog output to a DSLR for simultaneous audio recordings
- The smartphone, micro-SD card and line outputs are all fed the same stereo mix for safety recording
- Internal rechargeable battery is designed to last an entire gig, charges from any USB charger
- Dual Jasmine Mic Preamps(tm) with true 48V phantom power deliver boutique audio quality
- Two Neutrik(tm) combo XLR jacks to record from Mic, Line or Instrument sources
- Dual Hi-Z inputs place a "direct box" inside MixerFace for recording electric guitar or bass
- High Pass Filters to cut wind noise during location recording
- Adjustable Zero Latency Monitor control for dialling in the perfect headphone mix
- Stereo AUX input to mix in a 2-channel source for practice or live performance
- AmpExtreme(tm) headphone amp for extra loudness and clarity, with no distortion
- Balanced and un-balanced outputs for flexible speaker monitoring