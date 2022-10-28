The Breakdown: Joe Turner on building his melodic dance track, Borders

In our video series The Breakdown, we visit artists and producers in the studio to break down how they make their music, getting a deeper insight into the gear, techniques and creative process that's behind their best tracks.

Having moved from playing guitar to creating electronic music just a few years ago, multi-instrumentalist Joe Turner is making a name for himself as one of London’s most interesting upcoming producers. Following in the footsteps of influences like Bonobo, Joe’s music combines rich, pulsating synths and electronic beats with his classic songwriting chops and ear for a great melody.

Having garnered support from an assortment of Radio 1 DJs and chalked up production credits for the likes of Lapsley and TSHA, his latest release, Borders, sees Joe working with vocalist Julia Church. We met up with Joe in his London studio to talk about its creation.

Tell us about your journey into making electronic music…

“My music journey started as a guitarist. I went to uni and studied music, but in a guitar way. I was in a band for a few years, and we started to record demos in Logic. We didn’t really know what we were doing; we were just pressing record and getting things down.

“Then I started getting into Tom Misch a lot, because I liked electronic music but I was very much guitar-led, so when I saw that this guy plays guitar, but he’s making his own music, that piqued my interest. I started to delve into the creative side of using Logic, started making very awful Tom Misch-type beats and stuff like that.

“Then a friend of mine turned me on to Ableton, which changed everything for me creatively. Since then I’ve been learning how to develop sounds, buying more synths and getting into that side of it. Coming from a guitar background, I could press some keyboards, but I didn’t know what synthesis was.”

What synths did you first use?

“The Korg Minilogue, which we used in the band. We bought it for some recording and then it sat dormant for six months. I took a course in synthesis and sound design – a very basic level one. I found that working on VSTs in the box didn’t seem very intuitive to me, and I had this Minilogue sitting here, so I started applying the knowledge to that synth. Getting the response from turning knobs and everything just made more sense to me.

“That was all over my first couple of releases, then I bought Prophet 08 probably like a year or so later, which now is like the foundation of everything I make. Next I got a Moog Grandmother. I was originally going to buy a Sub 37 but they also had a Grandmother, like literally on top of each other. I was playing around with both of them and I found I just had more fun with the Grandmother. I struggled to use it a little at first as I was used to things like the Prophet with lots of voices. I use it a lot for bass though, because it’s Moog and it’s got that filter, which just sounds great.”

Does the guitar still play a role?

“There’s usually guitar in the songs but bedded within them a bit deeper. The thing with guitar for me was, because I studied it for four years, I got to this knowledge of it where I started to overthink everything I ever did on it. It kind of lost its sheen. Then when I was starting production, I didn’t know anything. I was throwing things at the walls and seeing what stuck. But I’m slowly bringing in more bits of guitar stuff while trying to not make it too clichéd. I use my guitar for my live show though – it helps separate me from being just this standard DJ or producer guy.”

You’ve worked with other vocalists and musicians quite a bit. How did those collaborations come about?

“I started reaching out to singers because I knew I wanted to work with original vocal samples – whether that is someone that I’ve recorded or working on a full song someone has written. You’ll switch on the radio sometimes and hear a sample you’ve heard on Splice. Fair play, if that’s your thing, but I’d rather not work like that.

“From very early on I always wanted to be working with vocalists. Whether that’s for me and my music or for them. That is a skill within itself, even knowing how to record a vocalist. Now I’m at a stage where I can do it. Not at a super high level, but I can be quick with it, which helps with the whole process when working with someone. You don’t just want to be hanging around.

“Being in London I’ve been lucky, as there’s a wealth of people around to connect with who are doing their own thing. Getting out and meeting them has been great – maybe having a session or just going for a pint, it’s just really important to think that people have got your back. It can be quite alienating, being a one man band, which a lot of us are. You spend a lot of time on your own, and it just helps to have people around you.”

Tell us about how you work with vocalists. Do you treat each session like creating a sample pack?

“Yeah, I’ll just reach out to vocalists I like, or sometimes management will reach out because they have someone who’d like to work with me. Or one of the best things is just sometimes being sent a bunch of acapellas from an artist, and being able to just use whichever one you want. That’s like your own private sample pack that you can then just dive into. I have a few people that have helped me out in terms of looking for new vocalists or whatever it is. But it’s mainly a case of constant searching. Because you don’t want to keep using the same ad lib or something.”

Joe Turner on the track he wishes he'd produced

When asked to name the one track from musical history he wishes he'd produced, Turner chose "Kerala" by Bonobo. He went on to praise the album "Kerala" is taken from, the 2017 release Migration, and recalled seeing Bonobo perform the track live at Glastonbury.

"Borders", featuring Julia Church, is out now.