The best Harley Benton SC guitars yet? Behold the new SC-550SL Gotoh Tribute

The Harley Benton SC electric guitar series is hugely popular, and they've just played an ace card with this latest 2023 addition for the single cut line; 550SL Gotoh Tribute.

Available in Gloss Autumn Flame Burst and Gloss Paradise Amber Flame finishes, it features a chambered mahogany body for weight relief, arched maple top with flamed maple veneer and a set mahogany neck.

The 12” pau ferro fretboard features 22 Blacksmith stainless steel frets and the quality spec appointments continue with a graphite nut and Gotoh tuners.

Pickups are a pair of Tesla Opus-1 alnico-5 humbuckers, with pairs of volume and tone controls.

Now… the price! Just £309 / $349 for the right-handed models and £318 / €359 for the left-handed. Both available here (opens in new tab).