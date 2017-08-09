THE ART OF REMIXING – Computer Music issue 247

Get this Issue Now

THE ART OF REMIXING

A great remix has to hit the spot on so many levels: it’s got to use the best bits of the original track, yet it’s got to be different enough to be a rework. And then, on top of it all, it’s got to be a great tune in its own right!

That’s why, across 16 pages and 14 tutorial videos, we’re exploring every aspect of remixing, from inspirational advice to isolation techniques. In our huge cover feature, you’ll discover…

How to warp audio, organise remix stems and come up with a gameplan

Methods to create your own ‘remixing instrument’ for instant inspiration

Creative stockpiling to enhance your remixing workflow

Bootlegging strategies for isolating and reworking whole songs

How to take a remix further with fresh drums and new instruments

Advanced extraction and isolation: noise removal, polyphonic dissection and more

Must-have remix tools and tactics

Grab the whole lot with issue 247 of Computer Music, and get a taste of the skills you'll learn in this massive feature in the below video.

FREE PLUGIN – LITOTE CM

This VST/AU effects plugin from eccentric developers Inear Display is a granular signal-mangler, and it’s yours for free with this issue of Computer Music.

Print and digital readers of issue 247 get to download and install Litote CM – check out the full spec on our dedicated Litote CM page, and see exactly what it can do in the video below.

CREATE YOUR OWN PLUGIN WITH HISE

Earlier this year saw the release of HISE, a free modular environment – in the style of Reaktor – that offers unlimited possibilities for DIY signal-shaping techniques. Beyond that, HISE’s knockout feature is its ability to export your creations as VST and AU plugins.

In this feature, we’re bringing you a beginner’s guide to HISE. Across our course of six videos, you’ll join us in setting up the software and creating a project, customising your instrument and its interface, and exporting it as a complete VST plugin to use in your own tracks.

PRODUCER MASTERCLASS: FOUNDATION X RUDE JUDE

Those fortunate enough to have experienced the golden age of UK garage in the late 90s will be familiar with Sticky and Scott Garcia, who’ve recently joined forces as Foundation. In this huge in-studio video, we catch up with Foundation and their collaborator Rude Jude, to see how the three of them wrote and produced their cinematic banger Epic.

Check it part 1 in the video below, and get the rest only with issue 247 of Computer Music.

STUDIO MONITORS: The CM Guide

Your speakers are at the heart of your setup, so what better way to tune your studio and make your music better than to truly understand your monitors?

In this 6-page feature, we run through everything you need to know about these essential studio components, from buying advice and categories of speaker, to setup strategies and advanced tips for getting the best out of your space.

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

See what DnB master Goldie has to say about his music philosophies in our six-page interview

Discover the history behind Roland’s Jupiter-8 synth in this month’s Blast from the Past

Learn the secrets behind simple and compound musical time in our music theory regular

We talk to Dutch duo Vicetone to find out their five fave pieces of software

Catch up with the latest free software in our monthly Freeware News article

Get our opinions on Slate's Virtual Tube Collection, Audio Damage's new releases, and LiquidSonics' Seventh Heaven reverb and loads more in this month's Reviews section

