The amazing story of Rockfield Studios told in new feature-length documentary

Located on a Welsh farm, Rockfield Studios has played host to some of the most famous bands in history - Black Sabbath, Queen, The Stone Roses, Oasis, Coldplay and many more - and its legacy is now being celebrated in a feature-length film.

Set to premiere at SXSW on 16 March, Rockfield: The Studio On The Farm features contributions from the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Liam Gallagher, Chris Martin and Robert Plant, who recount their experiences of recording in the wilds of Monmouthshire.

The tale of how this legendary facility was born is told by Kingsley and Charles Ward, the farming brothers who converted their farmhouse into the world’s first residential studio in 1965. The documentary includes their account of the recording of Bohemian Rhapsody in 1975, and of how the studios later faced a fight for survival.