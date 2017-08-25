The 30 best basslines of all time

BASS WEEK: A good bassline is the heart and soul of a song. Forget your guitar solos and your vocal gymnastics; the low-end is what gets toes tapping and people moving.

In celebration of Bass Week, we rounded up a list of all-time classic ’lines, along with your suggestions and the input of the MusicRadar team, with the aim of crowning one overall bassline champion.

You voted in huge numbers and the results are finally ready to be revealed. But hold your horses - we've got 29 stunning examples of first-rate bassmanship to get through before we get to the winner.

Head on through the gallery to find out which basslines moved you, grooved you and made you want to get your hands on your own bass and make it sing.

First up…

30. I Wish - Stevie Wonder (Nathan Watts)

There aren’t too many basslines that singlehandedly make you want to move like this 1976 banger from Stevie.

Session bassist Nathan Watts delivered the goods on this one, and what a groove-heavy performance he puts in - you can almost feel his fingers burning on those formidable slides in the outro chorus.