The 16 best alternative guitarists in the world right now

The MusicRadar/Total Guitar Best in guitars 2017 polls have received over 136,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2017. Here, we present the best alternative guitarists of 2017. First up we have Jade Puget of AFI...

2017 highlight: AFI’s star continued to rise in 2017 with the release of the formidable AFI (The Blood Album). As we’ve come to expect, Puget’s hefty riffs lead the way, particular the picked verses of Hidden Knives and the punky chorus on So Beneath You. And the best news? There’s already whispers the Californian goth rockers are working on a follow up!

