The 15 best hip-hop, R&B and grime producers/DJs in the world right now

The Future Music/Computer Music/MusicRadar Best in music tech 2018 polls received thousands of votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the personalities and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best hip-hop, R&B and grime producers/DJs of 2018.

Taking up positions 15 to 11 are:

15. FnZ

14. Hit-Boy

13. Allen Ritter

12. Mike & Keys

11. Sonny Digital

Kicking off the top 10 we have Jermaine Cole...

2018 highlight: With awards season very much in full swing, it has been noted among

J.Cole fans that the 33 year old rapper has been omitted from the long-standing (and ever-so slightly inferior to MusicRadar’s annual reader poll) Grammy Awards this year for his album KOD.

Although he has been nominated as an artist appearing on other works, let it be noted that, unlike the Grammys, we are very much giving credit to his fifth studio album here.