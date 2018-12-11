The 15 best electro house, tech-house and trance producers/DJs in the world right now

House music isn’t all tropical, bouncy or tinged with reggaeton, of course. It’s got a deeper, more technical side, and that’s what we are celebrating right here. If it’s electro, tech, or progressive, it’s in and this year. We have also thrown trance into mix. You came, you saw, you voted and here are the results.

Taking up places 15 down to 11 are:

15. Blasterjaxx

14. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

13. Fedde Le Grand

12. Steve Aoki

11. Oliver Heldens

Kicking off the top 10 we have Don Diablo…

2018 highlight: Don kicked off on a sold out tour of North America to promote his second full-length album Future and was rumoured to have donated all the proceeds of ticket sales from the tour to the Dutch Cancer Society.

The rest of the year has seen the Dutchman release more tracks from the album and a couple of new ones featuring the vocal talents of Emeli Sandé and Alex Care.