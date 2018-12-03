The 14 best new guitarists in the world today

The Total Guitar/MusicRadar Best in guitars 2018 polls received an astonishing 126,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best new guitarists of 2018.

Taking up positions 14 to 11 are:

14. Jess Allanic (Calva Louise)

13. Ryan Ellis (The Vyrll Society)

12. Brady Ebert (Turnstile)

11. Joseph Hirabayashi (Jo Passed)

Kicking off the top 10 we have Hamish Anderson...

2018 highlight: Already praised by BB King and Gary Clark Jr, the Aussie blues-rocker spent this year touring his rear end off, including a support slot with Doyle Bramhall II. Energetic new single Breaking Down points towards very good things indeed from his upcoming second album, due out next year.