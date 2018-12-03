The 14 best metal guitarists in the world right now

The Total Guitar/MusicRadar Best in guitars 2018 polls received an astonishing 126,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best metal guitarists of 2018.

Taking up positions 14 to 11 are:

14. Reba Meyers, Eric Balderose, Dominic Landolina (Code Orange)

13. Glenn Tipton, Richie Faulkner, Andy Sneap (Judas Priest)

12. Gus G

11. Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Janick Gers (Iron Maiden)

Kicking off the top 10 we have the Nameless Ghouls of Ghost...

2018 highlight: While we don't know the exact identities of Ghost's twin guitar demons, what we do know is that the playing on latest album Prequelle was absolutely mind-blowing. From the wailing '80s-tastic solo at the end of Rats, to the kickass chug of See The Light, Prequelle was old school metal through and through – and we loved it.