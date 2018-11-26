The 12 best live session drummers in the world right now

The Rhythm Best in drums 2018 polls received an astonishing 100,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best live session drummers of 2018.

Taking up positions 12 to 11 are:



12. Oli Wiseman (Anne-Marie)

11. Jonathan Rodney (Skepta)

Kicking off the top 10 we have Sam Smith drummer Jonathan 'Ginger' Hamilton...

2018 highlight: Jonathan 'Ginger' Hamilton has always been a consistently busy drummer on the live circuit, backing artists such as Jessie J and Pixie Lott. This year Ginger hit even bigger leagues by taking on arenas in the UK and beyond with vocal sensation Sam Smith. The gig requires control, musicality and professionalism, all skills that Ginger has fine-tuned over many years backing pop's biggest artists.