The 12 best alternative guitarists in the world right now

The Total Guitar MusicRadar Best in guitars 2018 polls received an astonishing 126,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best alternative guitarists of 2018.

Taking up positions 12 to 11 are:



12. Jenn Wasner (Wye Oak)

11. Jack Bottomley, Sam Macintyre (Marmozets)

Kicking off the top 10 we have Courtney Barnett...

2018 highlight: 2018 was Courtney Barnett's year. The release of the Australian indie rock guitarist's second album Tell Me How You Really Feel brought with it many deserved plaudits. For us, it was her quirky playing on tracks like City Looks Pretty and Need A Little Time that really made her stand out from the pack this year.