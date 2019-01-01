The 11 best prog guitarists in the world right now

The Total Guitar/MusicRadar Best in guitars 2018 polls received an astonishing 126,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best prog guitarists of 2018.

Taking up position 11 is:

11. Billy Howerdel (A Perfect Circle)

Kicking off the top 10 is Steve Hackett...

2018 highlight: One of the godfathers of the genre, Mr Hackett out-progged many of his contemporaries this year by adding a 41-piece orchestra to his traditional touring line-up, lending a cinematic flair to his reliably otherworldly playing. The prog stalwart shows no signs of slowing down in 2019, either, with a new album, At The Edge Of Light, slated for release in January, and a UK tour later on in the year.