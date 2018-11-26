The 10 best prog drummers in the world right now

The Rhythm Best in drums 2018 polls received an astonishing 100,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the drummers and gear that have excelled in 2018. Here, we present the best prog drummers of 2018. First up we have Jeff Friedl of A Perfect Circle...

2018 highlight: Jeff Friedl took the reins from Josh Freese in A Perfect Circle back in 2011. While the band's output has been sparse to say the least, during the off season Jeff has remained busy playing sessions and shows with the likes of Devo and Puscifer. This year's highlight, however, was the almighty return of A Perfect Circle with the album Eat The Elephant. Jeff's drum parts were inspired, and perfectly matched with the band's pensive, alt-rock sound.