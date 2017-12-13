The 10 biggest guitar personalities in the world right now

The MusicRadar/Total Guitar Best in guitars 2017 polls have received over 136,000 votes, and we're now ready to roll out the winners. The nominees were what we considered to be the guitarists and guitar gear that have excelled in 2017. Here, we present the best guitar personalities of 2017. First up we have Brett Kingman...

2017 highlight: Aussie-native Kingman set up his YouTube page in 2006 and since produced countless guitar gear demos (with a particular penchant for effects) amassing almost 30 million views. It’s Brett’s combination of playing prowess, earned through years as a respected session guitarist, insight and delivery that keeps people coming back time after time.

The MusicRadar Best in guitars awards are brought to you in association with Allianz Musical Insurance - the UK's Number 1 Specialist Instrument Insurer