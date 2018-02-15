Testament's Alex Skolnick: "One of the biggest influences on my playing is Michael Schenker"

Bastion of hard-rock guitar playing Michael Schenker is a name that unites players across the rock and metal world, including Testament gunslinger and fusion ace Alex Skolnick, who sat down to wax lyrical about the guitarist in this exclusive video.

In the clip, Skolnick goes in depth on how Michael Schenker influenced him as a musician, thinking back to his first Schenker listening experience and even playing one of his favourite riffs.

Skolnick’s plaudits are timely, as Schenker readies his first album with the all-star Fest line-up, Heart And Soul - featuring vocalists Gary Barden, Graham Bonnet and Robin McAuley, with guest appearances from Kirk Hammett, Wayne Findlay and Michael Voss-Schoen.

The album is available to preorder via Nuclear Blast now.