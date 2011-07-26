Watch Yamaha's top artists in action in MOX synth movie

PRESS RELEASE: Yamaha's recently launched MOX6 and MOX8 music production synthesizers are receiving much attention and attracting rave reviews thanks to their heavyweight feature set, combined with a lightweight price tag.

That interest is set to soar as Yamaha announce a highly informative and entertaining Artist movie featuring some of the UK's top players including Marcus Byrne (Annie Lennox), Take That's musical director Mike Stevens, George Michael's keyboard player Luke Smith, Sean Barry (Ollie Murs, Pixie Lott, Girls Aloud), Luke Juby of Mike & the Mechanics and Bob Geldof's synthmeister Alan Dunn.

The movie shows these top session musicians getting hands-on with a 'first look' at the MOX6 and MOX8 just before its launch.

It provides great information as these artists give their full and frank first impressions of the new MOX instruments - playing, investigating and talking about the performance features, sounds set and integration. The movie provides a rare chance to find out what top-level pros want from a new synth.

Yamaha's Chris Irvine comments, "This exclusive movie footage is a must-see for all synth players - it not only provides great new content for potential MOX customers but is also a great source of general information for any keen keyboard players."

