Watch the tiny Erica Synths Pico VCO in action

We first saw Erica Synths' new Pico range at Superbooth 16 and the Latvian company has since given us a close look at the Pico Sequencer. Now it's the VCO's turn to fall under the microscope in a new video.

The Pico VCO features 32 onboard waves in two banks of 16, with types including classical, fattened with sub-oscillator, FM synth and many more.

Erica Synths has given the diminutive module a dual identity with an LFO mode. Once selected the wave shapes are morphed as opposed to discretely switched when running in VCO mode.

The Pico VCO is available now for $112 and more information can be found on the Erica Synths website.

Pico VCO features