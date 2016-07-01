More

Watch the tiny Erica Synths Pico VCO in action

By ()

32 wavetables in just 3HP

We first saw Erica Synths' new Pico range at Superbooth 16 and the Latvian company has since given us a close look at the Pico Sequencer. Now it's the VCO's turn to fall under the microscope in a new video.

The Pico VCO features 32 onboard waves in two banks of 16, with types including classical, fattened with sub-oscillator, FM synth and many more.

Erica Synths has given the diminutive module a dual identity with an LFO mode. Once selected the wave shapes are morphed as opposed to discretely switched when running in VCO mode.

The Pico VCO is available now for $112 and more information can be found on the Erica Synths website.

Pico VCO features

  • 2 banks, each contains 16 waves
  • Perfect 1V/oct tuning
  • VCO/LFO mode
  • Voltage controlled wavesurfing
  • 26 mA +12V
  • 4 mA -12V
  • 0 mA 5V
  • 3HP
  • 35 mm Depth