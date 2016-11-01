Watch Point Blank deconstruct Band Aid's Do They Know It's Christmas?

Intro image: ©David Crump / Chris Barham / Daily Mail /REX/Shutterstock

Point Blank invites you to its Christmas Lodge for the final deconstruction of the year. Join Ski Oakenfull, PB's very own deconstruction genius, as he turns his attention to an enduring festive classic - 1984's Do They Know It's Christmas?

Yes, Bob Geldof and Midge Ure's seminal Christmas epic and incisive protest song remains as timeless as the fashions sported by the constellation of '80s pop talent that featured on the track. Expect Ski to unfix the wrapping on this extravagant bauble in a bid to get to the heart of the track - he'll be showing you how they put the latest hardware of the day to use, including the Yamaha DX7, PPG Wave and Drumtraks. Plus, there'll be a few surprises along the way, because what's Christmas without some gifts? Clanging chimes of doom, not so much.

If you want to learn a lot more about music production, you can find out more about Point Blank's BA (Hons) Music Production & Sound Engineering Degree. If you want to come down and see the Point Blank studios for yourself in London, there are tours every Wednesday at 17:30 and on Saturdays at 12:30. Click here to book yourself on one. And, by the way, Merry Christmas!