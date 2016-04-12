Watch Alpine Universe build his live rig and talk you through it

One of the best and worst things about creating an electronic music setup for live use is that there's no fixed template for what it should be. That's good because you can do pretty much anything you want, but not so good because working out what you should do can be tricky.

One option is to take inspiration from other artists' rigs. Take French artist Alpine Universe (AKA Andy Favre), for example, who you can watch building and talking you through his setup in the video above. This does involve a laptop running Ableton Live, but the idea is that the audience doesn't know it's there.

Also check out the video for Alpine Universe's Leap Of Faith, which you can watch below and showcases his live gear in action.