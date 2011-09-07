VIDEO: UK garage legend Mark Hill on his production techniques

In case we haven't mentioned it enough already, MusicRadar spent last weekend at Producer Sessions Live 2011 at London's SAE institute.

As well as catching the sessions and checking out some new gear, MusicRadar managed to grab some of the producers for exclusive backstage chats.

In the video above we chat to Mark Hill - formerly of the influential UK garage act Artful Dodger and now working under the moniker Artful. AT PSL Mark set down to chat with us about his session, producing his new single (the video for which you can watch below) and more. Enjoy.

Watch: Artful - Could Just Be The Bassline