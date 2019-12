Rik Simpson was a co-producer and engineer on both Coldplay's latest album, Mylo Xyloto, and Viva La Vida or Death and All His Friends, their previous long player.

In 2010, when Coldplay set up their Beehive studio in North London, Chris Martin asked Rik to help with the design and build of the new facility, and he recently spoke to SSL about installing one of its Matrix mixing consoles in there.

Check out the video above to here what he has to say about this and the Coldplay recording process.