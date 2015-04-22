u-he previews "fast and simple" Hive plugin synth

u-he makes great software synths, but some of them can tax both your CPU and programming skills to the limit. Hive, says the company, is different: it's been designed to be fast and simple in operation and light on your processor.

Central to this 'easy to use' philosophy is a streamlined single screen interface and what's said to be a "fluid workflow". However, u-he also stresses that neither sound quality or creative control have been sacrificed, and that Hive has more than enough features and flexibility to deliver top-notch tones.

Here are the current specs:

Very low CPU usage

Switchable audio characteristics (normal, dirty, clean)

2 main oscillators, 2 sub-oscillators

Up to 16x unison for each of the 4 oscillators for "super" sounds

2 multimode filters

Step sequencer and arpeggiator

12 slot modulation matrix with 2 targets per slot, 4 envelopes (ADSR), 2 LFOs

7 built in effects

Single screen interface

Hive is actually available now as a public beta, and is scheduled for release in May. Pre-orders are being taken at an introductory price of $99 plus VAT (the full price will be $149 plus VAT). Find out more on the u-he website.