Tune-up your musical ear with EarMaster 6.2

Having 'a good ear' is hugely beneficial if you want to be an accomplished all-round musician, but it's not just something you are or aren't born with. It's possible to train your ears to recognise the likes of scales, chords, intervals chord progressions and rhythms, and that's where EarMaster comes in.

Recently updated to version 6.2, this ear training software recognises your singing, clapping and MIDI keyboard playing as you undertake a series of exercises that are designed to leave you with a better musical ear.

The updated version features an improved user interface, new sight-singing and ear training exercises and a new course that trains you in the roots of jazz and blues. There are also plenty of under-the-hood improvements, including a better pitch recognition algorithm for the vocal input.

Find out more on the EarMaster website, where the software can be purchased in Pro (€60), Teacher (€70) and Essential (€30) versions.