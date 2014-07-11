Tuna Knobs reach Kickstarter funding target

Just days after launching their Kickstarter campaign, the developers of Tuna Knobs - stick-on knobs for your tablet - have smashed through their funding target.

The €12,500 goal was reached remarkably quickly - at the time of writing, more than €15,000 has been pledged, and there are still 28 days of the campaign to run. Many of the pledge options have now been taken up, but you can still guarantee yourself one of the first Tuna Knobs if you stump up €11 or more.

As we reported last month, the Tuna Knobs are designed for iOS, Android and Windows touchscreen devices, and each Tuna Knob has a suction cup that sticks to your screen. Turn one of them and, thanks to the conductive silicon rubber, this movement is translated into a touch command.

We're hoping to take a look at the Tuna Knobs once they're available. It seems that the first 'catch' is set to arrive in November.