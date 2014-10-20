Trevor Horn talks Frankie, SARM and synths

It’s 30 years since Frankie Goes To Hollywood’s Welcome to the Pleasuredome sexed up the charts. MusicRadar was at Sarm West in London on Thursday 25th September to celebrate the album’s anniversary and enjoy an exclusive interview with producer and Zang Tuum Tumb label co-founder, Trevor Horn.

“They wanted Kiss meets Donna Summer,” says legendary producer Trevor Horn, succinctly describing the sound of Frankie Goes to Hollywood. The iconic Welcome to the Pleasuredome album is 30 years old this year - a bombastic, epic pop celebration of sex and youth, starring Holly Johnson, Paul Rutherford and “the lads”, that was often dismissed by music critics at the time as shallow hype.

"Trevor Horn’s flagship studio is currently being deconstructed and reassembled - as much as the myriad of 12” mixes that were conceived within it"

Yet this was a double LP that featured the monster record industry-shaking hits Relax and Two Tribes plus the awesome 16-minute version of Welcome to the Pleasuredome - as well as spawning a dizzying collection of influential remixes and launching a million Frankie Says T-shirts.

Now, three decades on, more than 60 dedicated fans, friends and journalists packed into Sarm Studios’ infamous blue building in Basing Street, London, for a complete vinyl playback of Welcome to the Pleasuredome on a beautifully-expensive Audio Note hi-fi system.

Colleen Murphy, founder of Classic Album Sundays, also hosted the Q&A sessions with Trevor Horn and two of his ZTT production “THeam” - Steve Lipson, engineer (and also producer of most of Propaganda’s A Secret Wish) and JJ Jeczalik, Fairlight programming genius and founding member of The Art of Noise.

Even Paul Morley, the other co-founder, journalist and architect of the Zang Tuum Tumb label name, sleevenotes and cover designs, appeared in a video message that was given its own ZTT catalogue number (ZTIS317).

Unique insights into the making of the album included the revelation that The Power of Love was speeded up in the final mixdown because it was too slow, taking it from a song in E to a song in F; the band Foreigner hated Relax; and the street sounds in Welcome to the Pleasuredome were achieved when Horn put the microphone out of a Sarm studio window to record cleaners outside sweeping up after the Notting Hill Carnival.

The anniversary event was also very much drawing a line under an era at Sarm West, as Trevor Horn’s flagship studio is currently being deconstructed and reassembled - as much as the myriad of 12” mixes that were conceived within it - with plans for apartments and new studios at Basing Street, while a brand new Sarm Music Village complex at the old Virgin Music premises up the road, is coming online later this year [watch out for a Future Music In the Studio soon].

After the event, we enjoyed an exclusive audience with Trevor Horn to discuss his studio plans, his work with Pet Shop Boys, ABC and most recently, Billy Idol; and hear his views on the great hardware versus software synth debate.